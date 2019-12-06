Expert snipers take their shot for chance at a national competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hitting a target nearly 1,000 meters away is difficult.

But, hitting a target from different angles, distances and heights while the target is also moving, can be next to impossible.

At Fort Indiantown Gap this weekend, Pennsylvania National Guardsmen are proving they are up to the challenge. Expert snipers are staring down shots for a chance to take part in the Winston P. Wilson Championship, a national competition held in April.

The Marksman Training Unit is hosting the local event this weekend in Lebanon County. The competition consists of teams firing multiple different weapons at multiple distances, stalking events, and moving target events. The events are also timed. Participants are graded on points, with each target worth a different reward.

FOX43's Jamie Bittner was allowed at the shooting range during one day of the event. Watch the video to see the participants in action.

The Marksman Training Unit has three full time instructors, running four different schools to teach their students how to become small arms weapons experts and squad designated marksmen. The Unit also provides a course on javelins and live fire shoot house master training.