Gov. Wolf orders flags to half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Friday the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff until sunset Saturday in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The United States flag has also been ordered to half-staff in remembrance of the Americans who died during the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.