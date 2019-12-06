× Harrisburg Police officer charged with harassment has been suspended with pay

A Harrisburg Police officer charged with harassment after an alleged physical altercation with a woman has been suspended from the force.

Harrisburg officials tell FOX43 33-year-old officer Chad McGowan is suspended pending an investigation.

Documents show McGowan allegedly grabbed a woman’s neck and pushed her into a door at his York County home.

Chief Thomas Carter has not returned our calls for comment on the incident, however Mayor Eric Papenfuse did confirm McGowan has been suspended with pay per outcome of the investigation — as per policy.

Online court documents show McGowan is awaiting plea.