Here are the District 3 high school football classifications for the next two-year enrollment cycle

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association released its enrollment numbers for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years Friday.

The state’s athletic governing body breaks down the classification numbers by sport on its page.

Here’s a look at how the two-year enrollment numbers affect the six classifications for high school football in District 3:

CLASS 6A

School Enrollment 2019 Class League Reading 2,148 6A Berks League McCaskey 1,146 6A L-L League Cumberland Valley 1,078 6A Mid-Penn Chambersburg 1,078 6A Mid-Penn Hempfield 1,078 6A L-L League Central York 1,078 6A YAIAA Dallastown 1,078 6A YAIAA Wilson 1,078 6A L-L League Manheim Township 1,078 6A L-L League York Tech 1,078 6A YAIAA Central Dauphin 1,078 6A Mid-Penn William Penn 1,078 5A YAIAA Penn Manor 1,078 6A L-L League Carlisle 1,078 6A Mid-Penn Harrisburg 1,078 6A Mid-Penn CD East 1,078 6A Mid-Penn Cedar Crest 1,078 6A L-L League

Analysis: York High jumps up to join the district’s big boys after spending the last enrollment cycle rated as a 5A team. While the Bearcats are moving in, two former 6A teams — Red Lion and Lebanon — are dropping out. The Lions and Cedars will play in Class 5A for the next cycle.

CLASS 5A

Governor Mifflin 582 5A Berks League Red Lion 582 6A YAIAA Lebanon 582 6A L-L League Exeter Township 582 5A Berks League Cedar Cliff 582 5A Mid-Penn Warwick 582 5A L-L League Muhlenberg 582 5A Berks League Conestoga Valley 582 5A L-L League Elizabethtown 582 5A L-L League Waynesboro 582 5A Mid-Penn Mechanicsburg 582 5A Mid-Penn South Western 582 5A YAIAA Ephrata 582 5A L-L League New Oxford 582 5A YAIAA Northeastern 582 5A YAIAA Hershey 582 5A Mid-Penn Palmyra 582 5A Mid-Penn Solanco 582 5A L-L League Spring Grove 582 5A YAIAA Daniel Boone 582 5A Berks League Red Land 582 5A Mid-Penn Dover 582 5A YAIAA Gettysburg 582 4A YAIAA Lower Dauphin 582 5A Mid-Penn Twin Valley 582 5A Berks League Fleetwood 582 4A Berks League Manheim Central 582 5A L-L League Shippensburg 582 5A Mid-Penn York Suburban 582 4A YAIAA

Anaylsis: Lots of new faces here for the next cycle. Cocalico, which captured the Class 5A title in this just-concluded season, is leaving for Class 4A, along with Northern York and Garden Spot. As we mentioned above, Red Lion and Lebanon are dropping down from 6A, while Gettysburg, Fleetwood, and York Suburban are jumping up from 4A. This remains the district’s most-populated classification, with 29 teams.

CLASS 4A

Northern York 398 5A Mid-Penn Milton Hershey 398 4A Mid-Penn Garden Spot 398 5A L-L League Cocalico 398 5A L-L League Greencastle-Antrim 398 4A Mid-Penn Lampeter-Strasburg 398 4A L-L League Susquehannock 398 4A YAIAA West York 398 4A YAIAA Donegal 398 4A L-L League Conrad Weiser 398 4A Berks League Octorara 398 4A L-L League Big Spring 398 4A Mid-Penn East Pennsboro 398 4A Mid-Penn James Buchanan 398 3A Mid-Penn Kennard-Dale 398 4A Mid-Penn Eastern York 398 4A YAIAA Eastern Lebanon County 398 4A L-L League Kutztown 398 3A Berks League

Anaylsis: In addition to the teams listed above, Bishop McDevitt and Berks Catholic will join Class 4A on a voluntary basis, even though their enrollment numbers designate them as Class 3A programs. With the addition of those two, along with the arrival of Cocalico, Garden Spot and Northern Lebanon from Class 5A and James Buchanan and Kutztown, Class 4A’s numbers have swelled to 20 teams.

CLASS 3A

West Perry 274 4A Mid-Penn Northern Lebanon 272 3A L-L League Susquehanna Township 270 4A Mid-Penn Bishop McDevitt 268 4A Mid-Penn Hamburg 264 4A Berks League Boiling Springs 255 4A YAIAA Middletown 255 3A Mid-Penn Littlestown 248 3A YAIAA Schuylkill Valley 243 3A Berks League Wyomissing 238 3A Berks League Bermudian Springs 232 3A YAIAA Berks Catholic 231 4A Berks League Annville-Cleona 221 3A L-L League Hanover 218 3A YAIAA Lancaster Catholic 212 3A L-L League Pequea Valley 205 2A L-L League Biglerville 196 3A YAIAA

Analysis: While BC and Bishop McDevitt are listed among the 3A programs, both teams voluntarily decided to play in Class 4A in the next cycle. Still, the addition of former 4A programs West Perry, Susquehanna Township, Hamburg, and Boiling Springs (along with Pequea Valley from Class 2A) gives this glass a net gain of two programs. Perennial contenders Middletown, Lancaster Catholic, Wyomissing and Littlestown will have their hands full with West Perry and Hanna. Some intriguing potential playoff matchups could lie ahead.

CLASS 2A

Trinity 193 2A Mid-Penn Susquenita 189 3A Tri-Valley Newport 177 2A Tri-Valley Columbia 161 2A L-L League Camp Hill 160 2A Mid-Penn York Catholic 149 2A YAIAA Upper Dauphin 138 2A Tri-Valley

Analysis: PV moves up a class, while Steel-High and Delone Catholic drop down to Class 1A. Upper Dauphin will join forces with Millersburg as part of co-operative sports agreement and might wind up merging school districts, which would affect the Trojans’ enrollment numbers. As it stands, UD captured the Class 2A title last season in the Tri-Valley League’s swan song.

CLASS 1A

Steelton-Highspire 129 2A Mid-Penn Delone Catholic 128 2A YAIAA Fairfield 125 1A YAIAA Halifax 106 1A Mid-Penn Millersburg 97 1A Tri-Valley

Analysis: Millersburg will be rolled into Upper Dauphin’s program, either as part of a co-op or in a school district merger. But the arrival of Delone and Steel-High gives the district’s small school class its two most likely title contenders.