How to control the data that Google collects on you

You can control the data that Google collects on you. Here’s how:

1. How to access your Google data?

The good news is you have access to your data by visiting takeout.google.com. There you can review, download or delete. And if you’re a parent who wants to know what Google has on your kid, all you need is their username and password.

2. How to stop Google from gathering your data?

You can also try to avoid being tracked in the first place. Just go to myaccount.google.com and go through your privacy settings. They have a function where you can go through what it’s tracking, why it’s tracking it. You can turn each on and off as you wish.

3. Use a different web browser.

Try using a browser besides Google Chrome. Mozilla, who owns Firefox, is not an advertising company. Meaning they don’t have a reason to mine your data. You can still use Google search, but it won’t automatically have you logged in.