Lancaster woman ordered to surrender dog, pay restitution for beating animal

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster woman who repeatedly kicked her dog will be under court supervision and surrender ownership of the dog.

Ashley Gaston, 28, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated cruelty to an animal and two related misdemeanors in connection to the June 7 beating.

A neighbor recorded video of Gaston repeatedly kicking the dog and stomping on its head before commanding her pre-teen son to also beat the dog.

As a result, the dog suffered cuts, contusions, and bruised lungs.

Gaston spent three months in prison which will be followed by about 20 months on parole before three years of probation.

In court, Gaston apologized to police, the city, her son, and the dog.

Now, Gaston will pay over $3,000 in restitution regarding care for the dog due to the incident.