Man invited to Thanksgiving stabs 3 people during dinner, authorities say

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Police arrested a man on Thanksgiving after he allegedly stabbed three people who invited him to celebrate at an Arizona home.

Brandon Robinson, 33, faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the attack in Avondale.

Court records show that Robinson met the victims at a bar two days before Thanksgiving and told them he had no local family and nowhere to go, the Daily Independent reports.

The group invited Robinson over, but 15 minutes after he walked into the home he started to act erratically, the victims told police, then he allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed them.

Police found two women and a man with stab wounds. Two of the victims were rushed into surgery – the man suffered collapsed lungs and one of the women had been stabbed in the chest and neck, court documents say. The second woman refused treatment and worked with police.

Officers tracked down Robinson, who fled the Avondale home after the alleged stabbing spree, and arrested him. He was found with a deep cut to his hand. Police found Robinson’s wallet, driver’s license and military ID at the home, according to KPNX.

It’s still not clear what motive he might have had.

Robinson is currently awaiting his arraignment on Dec. 9, court records show.