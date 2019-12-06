Man wanted in connection to shooting at Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted in connection to the shooting at the Regal Cinemas in West Macnhester Township.

Anu-Malik Lee Johnson, 20, is wanted on criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and other related charges for his role in the incident.

On December 2 around 10:15 p.m., police responded to the Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township for a reported shooting.

According to police, two victims were located and taken to York Hospital.

The York County Coroner was dispatched to the hospital in the early morning hours of December 3 for a reported death of an adult man that had been shot.

It was found that two victims — a man and a woman — were shot.

The male victim died at York Hospital and was identified as Andre White Jr., 22, of Carlisle, by the York County Coroner’s Office.

On December 5, police announced the arrest of Jalen Luis Bellaflores, 19, of the 100 block of Test Road in York. He is charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy.

On December 6, police identified Johnson as the shooter in the incident, and warned that he is armed and dangerous.

He is known to frequent areas around Central Pennsylvania including York City, West Manchester Township and Harrisburg.