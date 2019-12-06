Milder and breezy on Friday with a chance for a few afternoon sprinkles

MILD & BREEZY WITH CLOUDS: Another weak system crosses through on Friday, and this keeps the clouds in place and kicks up the breezes. The morning starts with plenty of clouds and perhaps a flurry or two. Temperatures start in the middle to upper 30s. The rest of the day brings plenty of clouds, with a small chance for a couple sprinkles or a light shower. Most spots stay dry. It’s milder, with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. A few spots could manage to get to 50 degrees. It’s still breezy too! The winds start to fade through the night, and the clouds begin to break as well. Skies turn mostly clear through the night, with overnight lows dipping into the 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is quiet, but a chillier burst of air is expected at the start. Morning sunshine on Saturday leads to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. It’s a quiet, but cold, day with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday is milder, but after a sunny start, clouds are expected to increase. Expect afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s. The evening looks dry for now, but some showers are expected to arrive later during the night as the next system gets closer.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings plenty of clouds and the chance for showers. Expect even milder temperatures despite the shower chances. Afternoon highs reach the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. The chance for some showers lingers into Tuesday, and conditions remain very mild too. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s. A cold shot of air arrives for Wednesday, and this knocks temperatures into the 30s across Central PA. It’s gusty, with partly sunny skies and some lake effect flurries. Wind chills feel like the 20s! Thursday remains cold for the time of year! Temperatures are in the lower 30s under partly cloudy skies. Winds are lighter, but wind chills could feel like the 20s again.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Andrea Michaels