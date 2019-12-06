× Penn State approves six-year contract extension for head football coach James Franklin

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Penn State University’s Compensation Committee approved a six-year contract extension Friday for head football coach James Franklin.

The extension for Franklin runs through 2025.

“It’s not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching,” Franklin wrote. “It’s even more rare that it’s a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It’s been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years.

“It’s gratifying to work at a university where the administration cares as much about what happens in the classroom and community as it does about wins and losses. I love Penn State, our players and our dedicated coaches and staff. I’m proud to continue this journey with them and grateful that President Barron, Sandy Barbour and the Board of Trustees share my vision for continuing our pursuit of excellence!”

Franklin has been at the helm of the football program since 2014. He has led the Nittany Lions to three 10-win regular seasons in the last four years — the third being in 2019, where they sit at 10-2 and are awaiting their bowl destination.

Penn State captured its fourth Big Ten championship in 2016 with a 38-31 win over Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions then fell to USC in the Rose Bowl, 52-49.

The Nittany Lions have two bowl wins under Franklin: 35-28 over Washington in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl and 31-30 (overtime) over Boston College in the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl.