Police chase begins in Hanover, ends in York Township; coroner called to scene

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A miles long police chase began in Hanover and ended in York Township, where the coroner was called to the scene.

According to emergency dispatch, the chase began in Hanover around 3:15 a.m. on December 6 and ended at Springwood Road in York Township.

The coroner was called to the scene and Springwood Road was closed for a period early Friday morning.

More details of the incident are expected to be released later today.