Police seek to identify Carlisle bank robbery suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a bank robbery.

On December 4 around 2:55 p.m., police responded to the PNC Bank in the 100 block of Noble Boulevard in Carlisle Borough for a report of a bank robbery.

Police say that the suspect demanded money from the teller before fleeing the bank.

The suspect was last seen walking toward the rear of the bank and the nearby CVS Pharmacy.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man that stands about 6′ tall and weighed about 180 pounds.

He was wearing a black hoodie pulled over his face, sunglasses, and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-240-6621.