× Several units on scene of 3-alarm apartment fire in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa – Crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at the Kensington Club Apartments on Wyncroft Lane and Wyncroft Terrace.

Firefighters responded to the scene in Lancaster Township around 1:05 a.m. Friday.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, FOX43 will bring you the latest information as soon as it’s available.