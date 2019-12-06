× Vice President Pence will join President Trump in Hershey on December 10

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Vice President Mike Pence will join President Donald Trump in Hershey next week.

On December 10, Vice President Pence will be traveling to Pittsburgh before participating in a bus tour that will stop in Rochester and Hershey.

That will coincide with the President’s Keep America Great rally at Hershey’s Giant Center, beginning at 7 p.m.

Vice President Pence is expected to speak at the rally as well.

FOX43 will have coverage of the rally beginning Tuesday morning on FOX43 Morning News.