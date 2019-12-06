Visiting Neverland at the Fulton Theatre in “Peter Pan”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - Who ever would want to grow up? Turns out, you don't have to in the classic tale of "Peter Pan," now playing at the Fulton Theatre.

“Is this this children’s story, or is this a deeply moving story for adults? The answer is yes!” Joseph Frederick Allen, who plays the title character says.

And now the classic has been told for generations, young and old can share in the magic together in one live performance.

“You feel like you’re part of a legacy in this story. This story has been passed down. My parents were apart of it, my grandparents were part of it," Allen said. "They are believing and experiencing the same things at the same time, with those demographics never happens at all."

You can visit Neverland at the Fulton Theatre now through December 29th. For more information, head to their website.