Big temperature swings in the week ahead

GRAB THE UMBRELLA: High pressure remains in play for the rest of the weekend and then moves offshore. It gives way for an unsettled weather pattern for the week ahead.

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURE: A noticeable warming trend is forecast early next week with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Increasing clouds on Sunday as low pressure moves in with a warm front lifting north across the area on Monday. The mild trend is accompanied with periods of light to moderate rainfall Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall between a half, up to an inch, is expected. Look for high temperatures Monday near 50. Tuesday is a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid 50s (average high this time of year is 44 degrees)!

DON’T FORGET THE GLOVES: Strong high pressure is back again midweek and brings a much colder airmass. Wednesday is breezy, a few flurries, with highs only in the upper 30s. The chill persists into the latter half of the week. Overnight low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are in the low 20s.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko