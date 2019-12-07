Field of Screams celebrates Creepy Christmas

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Field of Screams is getting into the holiday spirit with their new Creepy Christmas celebration.

The popular Halloween attraction announced the debut of the two-day event starting Friday, December 13 to December 14.

Guests will be able to experience the regular Field of Screams but with a creepy Christmas twist, including photos with scary Santa, and demented elves.

The only attraction not available to guests during this special event is the Nocturnal Wasteland.

Field of Screams Creepy Christmas will be open rain or snow.

Tickets for this event are available at fieldofscreams.com/tickets.

