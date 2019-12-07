Gin company hires woman in Peloton ad for perfect ‘sequel’

(TRIBUNE MEDIA WIRE) – The woman who appeared with a pained smile in a widely-attacked Peloton ad got a new beginning, thanks to actor and Aviation Gin owner Ryan Reynolds.

In the original ad, the woman’s husband gives her a Peloton bike for Christmas and the commercial spot struck a nerve with social media users.

“Nothing says ‘maybe you should lose a few pounds’ like gifting your already rail thin life partner a Peloton,” tweeted Siraj Hashmi.

While the company said in a statement to CNBC that the ad was meant to “celebrate that fitness and wellness journey,” it was met with outrage from many.

On Friday, Reynolds tweeted out the new Aviation commercial, adding, “Exercise bike not included.” The ad opens with a close shot of the same actress, Today reports, eyes vacant and mouth slightly open.

The camera pans out to show her her two friends, one on either side, all three with full cocktail glasses before them.

“This gin is really smooth,” the Peloton actress finally says, and her friends agree, one quickly offering, “We can get you another one if you’d like.”

The other says, “You’re safe here.”

The three give cheers to “new beginnings” and the Peloton actress gulps down the entire cocktail.

“This is gonna be a fun night,” one of her friends says without smiling, the other adding, “you look great by the way,” leaving viewers to guess what might have happened to “Peloton husband.”