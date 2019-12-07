× Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck, Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck in Chambersburg Friday night.

Chambersburg Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue on Friday around 10:23 p.m.

Police say the man was struck by a vehicle in the street and had to be flown to a trauma center for treatment.

The road was closed for some time while the Chambersburg Police Department’s Accident team investigated the incident.

The current condition of the victim is unknown.