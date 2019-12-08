× 21-year-old rapper Juice Wrld dies

CHICAGO — Rapper and singer Juice Wrld has died after suffering a seizure in a Chicago airport, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ Juice, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, flew to Chicago’s Midway Airport from California early Sunday morning and suffered a seizure while walking through the airport.

Police say the artist was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived on the scene.

TMZ says Juice was still conscious when he was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. The cause of death is unclear at this time.

Juice Wrld’s career was just starting and his first huge hit came in summer 2018 with “Lucid Dreams” which made it to #2 on the music charts.

His song featuring Lil Yachty “All Girls Are the Same” led him to a multi-million dollar contract with Interscope Records.

Juice Wrld had just celebrated his 21st birthday last Monday.