Central Dauphin battles St. Joe’s Prep for PIAA Championship

Derry Township, Dauphin County - An underdog Central Dauphin Rams football team stepped into Hersheypark Stadium Saturday knowing the challenge they were up against in St. Joe's Prep. The Hawks entered the 6A final as a heavy favorites and all week long Central Dauphin looked to feed off of that.

During the week at practice head coach Glen McNamee said his guys would have to be able to take punches and then stand and deliver their own. In the end the Rams were able to throw a lot of jabs at the Hawks, but never truly land a body blow and give St. Joe's a ten count. The Hawks claim their second straight title with a 35-13 victory.

