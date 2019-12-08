Community gathers as the City of York lights up for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown York for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, "Light Up York."

The ceremony kicked off at 5 p.m.

The Rhoads family of York donated this year's Christmas tree which stands 37 feet tall.

Organizer say the lighting of the tree is a fun way to get the community into the holiday spirit.

"The holiday forces people to slow down and just let's just have a little fun today," said Mary Yeaple, York City special events coordinator, "just kind of walk around, the sun is shining, people are happy, it's good to see."

The event also featured live entertainment, and activities for the kids including a scavenger hunt, a giant human snow globe , face painting, and a Grinch themed escape room.