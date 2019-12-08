Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady host annual holiday open house in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - The holiday season officially kicked off in Harrisburg.

Governor Tom Wolf and the First Lady opened the doors of the Governor's Residence to the public for the annual holiday open house on Sunday.

Decorators from all over the state came over last week and spent countless hours to decorate the home.

"We're trying to say happy holidays," said Juli Bossert, Pennsylvania Governor's Residence manager, "it's the start of a beautiful season come together, eat, drink, enjoy some wonderful entertainment and make the most of your beautiful house and how it's decorated for you."

The Governor's Residence opens for tours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.