Thousands attend 36th annual PA Christmas & Gift Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Christmas tradition is still going strong after 36 years.

The 2019 Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, also known as the "Christmas Craft Show," wrapped up today at the Farm Show Complex Sunday. It's one of the largest holiday shows in the country, with people coming in from all over. More than 500 exhibitors featured different christmas gifts for the whole family.

Organizers said it's a tradition for many people to attend the show and have some old-fashioned holiday fun.

"I think we are the idea of tradition where people reunite and just kick off the holiday season and have fun," Pattie Mahonie, the President of the Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, said. "Kids that came from the high school choirs that signed on our stage, now they're coming, they're married, they're bringing their own children, so the tradition continues down through the generations and we couldn't be more pleased."

The show also featured arts and crafts, and a chance to meet Santa.