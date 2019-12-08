Tourist Inn holds annual benefit auction in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County - Dozens of people helped bring holiday joy to one family on Saturday.

Tourist Inn auctioned off hundreds of items at its annual benefit auction. All of the proceeds will go to Gary Howard, an 8-year-old boy with special needs.

Tourist Inn has been holding fundraisers for more than 20 years, its owner, Annette Fullerton, said she does it for those in need.

"To help a child that lives in the community, to just have a little bit of a breather for the parents from some of the stress that they have. We love these children and we're just trying to help them," said Fullerton.

Anybody who would like to donate to money for Gary's parents, Fullerton said they can send a check or stop by the Tourist Inn to drop off the donation.