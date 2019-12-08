Wide range of temperature changes in the week ahead

We’ll have an active weather week ahead with milder temperatures and rain to start the week, followed by a quick cooldown by midweek.

UMBRELLA WEATHER: A warm front will lift through the area on Monday as an area of low pressure tracks through the Great Lakes. A cold front with this system will move through on Tuesday. Periods of rain are likely starting mid-morning Monday and lasting through Tuesday afternoon/evening. Rainfall between a half to three-quarters of an inch is expected. It will also be noticeably warmer Monday and Tuesday with temperatures running about 10 degrees above normal. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 50s (average high this time of year is 44 degrees!).

TURNING CHILLY: Temperatures drop quick behind Tuesday’s cold front. Strong high pressure is back again midweek and brings a much colder airmass. Wednesday is breezy, a few flurries, with highs only in the upper 30s. The chill persists into the latter half of the week. Overnight low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are in the low 20s.

Have a great week!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko