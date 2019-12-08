York Fairgrounds turns into ‘Winter Wonderland’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County - Strathmeyer Christmas Trees hosted its Winter Wonderland and Pop-Up Market at the York Fairgrounds on Sunday.

The event featured family fun activities, including an alpaca petting zoo and ornament decorating.

"Yeah, we try to keep things light and humorous," said Gerrit Strathmeyer, co-owner of Strathmeyer Christmas Trees, "I only get one shot at it, the stores, everybody else gets the whole year. People just keep going back. I only get one day out of the year so we have the privilege and honor of being part of somebody's Christmas tradition."

Strathmeyer Christmas Trees partnered with the SPCA to show off all the beautiful dogs that are up for adoption.