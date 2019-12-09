× 12-year-old girl arrested for posting death list on Snapchat, sheriff’s office says

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after she threatened to kill students at her middle school in Florida, authorities said.

The student was arrested Friday evening. She faces two counts of a written threat to kill and false reporting concerning a firearm, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office says the girl attends Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston, a community about 20 miles west of Fort Lauderdale.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, a Falcon Cove Middle School student and her parent alerted sheriff’s office deputies in Weston about a threat posted on Snapchat that included a death list with students’ names, authorities said.

Another threat was posted to Snapchat later on Friday that “indicated the students were not safe and that they would be killed on Monday,” the sheriff’s office said.

The 12-year-old admitted to making the false threats, authorities said, and was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Falcon Cove Middle School will operate on its normal schedule of classes and activities on Monday, said Nadine Drew, a Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman.