× 3 people taken to hospital after crash in Hopewell Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Hopewell Township, according to the Eureka Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash occurred in the area of Wolfe Road and Sieling Farm Road Monday.

Crews were called to the scene at 6:07 p.m. for a head-on accident with entrapment, the fire department said.

Upon arrival, they located three patients, one who was trapped.

The fire department said that trapped person was extricated. All three individuals were transported to the hospital.