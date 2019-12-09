× Burrow, Fields, Hurts and Young named 2019 Heisman finalists

The 2019 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced Monday evening.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will be invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy announcement this Saturday. The winner will be named in a broadcast on ESPN that starts at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is awarded each year to the most outstanding player in college football. Last year, Kyler Murray of Oklahoma won the Heisman.

The 927 voters who elect the finalists and winner include 870 media members and 56 former Heisman winners, according to the Heisman Trophy webpage. There is one fan vote.

“The four Heisman finalists are a remarkable group of young men with outstanding credentials,” said Rob Whalen, executive director of the Heisman Trophy Trust. “We look forward to celebrating their season accomplishments this weekend and crowning one of them the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.”

All four finalists are playing in the College Football Playoffs, with two games scheduled for December 28.

In the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, No. 2 Ohio State will face No. 3 Clemson. In the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, No. 1 LSU will play No. 4 Oklahoma.