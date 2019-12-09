× Fire causes $150,000 in damage to building in York City

YORK — A fire caused $150,000 in damage to a building in York City Monday, according to the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services says crews were called to a three-story building in the 200 block of West Market Street.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the building. After making entry, crews confined the fire to the second floor middle area of the building.

According to the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services, the fire was caused by a bathroom fan malfunction.

No one was injured.