First trailer for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' a reboot of the original franchise, debuts online

The first trailer for the latest reboot of the Ghostbusters film franchise debuted online Monday.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” stars Carrie Coon, ​​​​​Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, and is co-written and directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, the producer and director of the first two Ghostbusters movies in the 1980s.

Dan Akyroyd, one of the stars of the original, is also heavily involved in the reboot’s production.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” picks up some 30 years after the original, centering on a single mom and her two kids who move to a small town, where they discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the legacy their grandfather left behind.

It arrives in theaters next summer.