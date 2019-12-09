× Folino Estate Vineyard & Winery offers Christmas Sangria & Cheese Board for holiday season

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– The holiday season calls for celebration.

Folino Estate Vineyard & Winery in Kutztown, and Vintner’s Table, its tasting room location in Phoenixville, offer holiday wine selections and charcuterie boards.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Andrea & Marco Folino, co-owners of Folino Estate, stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to make Christmas Sangria and show off their Christmas Cheese Board.

Check it out in the clip above.