Folino Estate Vineyard & Winery offers Christmas Sangria & Cheese Board for holiday season

Posted 8:42 AM, December 9, 2019, by

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– The holiday season calls for celebration.

Folino Estate Vineyard & Winery in Kutztown, and Vintner’s Table, its tasting room location in Phoenixville, offer holiday wine selections and charcuterie boards.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Andrea & Marco Folino, co-owners of Folino Estate, stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to make Christmas Sangria and show off their Christmas Cheese Board.

Check it out in the clip above.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.