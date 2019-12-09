Governor Tom Wolf comments on President Trump’s visit to Central Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - Today, Governor Tom Wolf had a message for President Trump ahead of his visit to Central Pennsylvania tomorrow.

In an interview at the Capitol Christmas Tree lighting, the Democrat was asked if he has a message for the president. The Governor responded "First, welcome to Pennsylvania. Second, what`s with the SNAP changes?" This comment was in response to President Trump`s decision to enact new rules on food stamps qualifications that could cut off more than 3-million people from the program. The president says many people getting food stamps do not need them because of the strong economy and low unemployment.

Governor Wolf, however, called the cuts to supplemental nutrition assistance program quote "gratuitous" - adding that we should be finding ways to better our country, not make it harder on the people, especially this time of year.