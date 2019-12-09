"He was pretty steadfast," Kirchner said. "Pretty much came around and just squeezed my cheeks and put his nose to mine. And he backed away and was like, 'okay!' and we went back to pointing out firetrucks."

There aren't enough words to explain what the gesture meant for Jojo's mom.

"I started crying immediately," Jojo's mother, Samantha Colon, said. "I was emotional. And I felt relieved that someone was there for my son when I couldn't be."

Andy said he knew right away something was wrong.

"Once I got closer then I kinda knew there was something different," Kirchner said. "Just like with my son."

His 3-year-old, Jude, recently diagnosed with high-functioning autism.

"He does not like the change in routine," Kirchner said. "So that was pretty easy to pick up, that he was not going to go in that ambulance."

The reunion was more than a tour of the fire department; a new lesson learned.

"He now has a relationship with understanding what a firefighter is," Colon said. "That they are there to help you."

But perhaps more importantly, a new friend