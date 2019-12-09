LANCASTER COUNTY -- A firefighter with the Manheim Fire Department was reunited with the 5-year-old boy he helped soothe after a school bus accident last month Monday.
When he and other members of his fire department were assisting at the scene of the Nov. 22 crash, Lt. Andy Kirchner noticed Jojo Colon was in distress, resisting attempts to get him to an ambulance to be checked.
Colon has autism. One of Kirchner's three young children was also recently diagnosed with a form of autism, so Kirchner understood what Colon needed.
He took the boy a few yards away from the scene and knelt in front of him, pointing out different vehicles and chatting with the boy until he calmed down.
As he did so, Assistant Fire Chief Duane Ober snapped a photo of Kirchner and Colon that went viral on social media.