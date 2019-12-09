Mild with showers and breezy conditions to start the week

DAMP & MILD START TO THE WEEK: Monday brings plenty of clouds and the chance for showers. The morning is mainly dry, but a few light showers cannot be ruled out in some spots. Temperatures begin in the 30s but rise toward 40 degrees near and after daybreak. Showers become more widespread from mid to late morning, and it lasts through the first half of the afternoon. The breezes start to increase too. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 40s, but they continue rising into the upper 40s to lower 50s during the evening. A few showers are possible through the night, with drizzle and some haze possible. The chance for some showers lingers into Tuesday, and conditions remain very mild too. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s. Rain showers could end as some light snow late Tuesday night. More than likely, should this amount to anything, we’re looking at minor accumulations. After a day in the 50s, if the cold air behind the front doesn’t come in strong enough and fast enough, we’re lacking a lot for accumulations. Right now, the chances of that are low, and we’re looking at little to no accumulations depending on the location. We’ll monitor the trends throughout the day and see if that changes.

COLD BLAST OF AIR: A cold shot of air arrives for Wednesday, and this knocks afternoon high temperatures into the 30s across Central PA. It’s breezy, with partly cloudy skies and some morning flurries. Wind chills feel like the 20s! Thursday remains cold for the time of year! In fact, it’s even colder! Temperatures are in the upper 20 to lower 30s under partly cloudy skies. Winds are light to calm. Clouds increase fast Friday ahead of the next system. It’s not as chilly, but still on the cold side for this time of year. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A few late day or evening showers are possible depending on the timing of the next system. Showers fill in more through the night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A damp start to the weekend is ahead, with rain showers continuing into Saturday morning. The rain should start to exit during the second half of the afternoon, with dry conditions for all by the evening. Expect afternoon highs in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Sunday is drier with partly sunny skies. Expect highs in the 40s.

