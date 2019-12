Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - - While the sun had just gone down, Messiah College's time as National Champions is just getting started.

The Falcons arrived back on campus Sunday evening after locking up their program's sixth national championship.

Messiah College topped William Smith, 1-0, in Greensboro, avenging the Falcons only loss of the season.

We'll have much more with Messiah College coming up on Thursday in our Sports Spotlight.