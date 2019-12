Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. -- Penn State football learned their bowl fate on Sunday.

The No. 10 Nittany Lions and No. 17 Memphis Tigers are Texas-bound, as they'll clash in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28.

It's slated to be a noon kick-off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It will mark the first-ever meeting between these two programs.