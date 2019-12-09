× Police searching for rape suspect believed to be in Franklin, Adams County area

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a Chambersburg man who allegedly raped a victim before fleeing on foot.

Jose Ricard Rodriguez-Preciado, 38, is wanted on rape charges.

On December 7 around 10:30 a.m., Rodriguez-Preciado allegedly raped a victim in the 5200 block of Philadelphia Avenue in Greene Township before fleeing the area on foot.

Police have been unable to locate Rodriguez-Preciado thus far.

He is described as a Hispanic male who stands 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Rodriguez-Preciado was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue zip-up hoodie.

Police believe he may be in the Franklin or Adams County area.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez-Preciado is asked to contact State Police at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.