Police seeking information after shots fired in Waynesboro

Posted 4:22 AM, December 9, 2019, by

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information after residents reported hearing multiple shots fired in Waynesboro.

On December 8 around 4:00 a.m., police responded to the unit block of Mount Airy Avenue for a report of two gunshots heard in the area.

As police were in route, additional 911 calls were made with reports of residents hearing an addition 10-12 more gunshots.

Upon arrival, police were able to confirm that at least two shots were fired in the area, and it is believed that they were fired from a passing vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-762-2131 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

 

