Reports: Nationals and Stephen Strasburg agree to deal

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: Starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park on July 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — A little over a month after opting out of his contract in D.C., Stephen Strasburg is reportedly back with the Nationals.

The deal was reported Monday by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. It’s a reported seven-year deal worth $245 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Strasburg, 31, opted out of a four-year contract worth nearly $100 million in November.

The right-hander, who was the Nationals’ top pick in 2009, took home the honor of World Series MVP after winning Game Two and Game Six. He pitched 14 1/3 innings and gave up four runs. Strasburg allowed 14 hits and struck out 14 batters.

Strasburg made over 33 starts in 2019, pitching to a 3.32 ERA while recording 251 strikeouts.

