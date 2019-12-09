× Reports: Penn State OC Ricky Rahne is leaving to take head coaching job at Old Dominion

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is reportedly leaving his post to take the head coaching job at Old Dominion, according to multiple sources.

Sources: Penn State OC Ricky Rahne will be the next coach at Old Dominion. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 9, 2019

Rahne reportedly set to take ODU job: https://t.co/U0H0cItMKk — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) December 9, 2019

SOURCE: #PennState OC Ricky Rahne is expected to get the #OldDominion head coaching job. The hire was first reported by Zach Barnett. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 9, 2019

Rahne has spent the last two seasons running the Nittany Lion offense. He was a member of head coach James Franklin’s staff since 2014, serving time as tight ends and quarterbacks coach before being promoted to replace Joe Moorhead.

Under Rahne, Penn State ranked 22nd in the nation in offense this season, after finishing the 2018 campaign ranked 31st.

If Rahne is going to Old Dominion, he will be replacing Bobby Wilder, who led ODU to a 1-11 record this year.