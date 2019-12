× Senators Owner Mark Butler leaves lasting sports legacy

His success in business is well-documented. Mark Butler was one of the co-founders of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. A huge sports fan, he passed away suddenly at the age of 61. Butler had a major influence in the sports world as well, leaving a lasting legacy in Central Pennsylvania. Those who knew him best say that the principal owner of the Harrisburg Senators was a friend to all. The following is a story about Butler’s sports legacy.