× Sheetz makes the meatless Beyond Burger available at all 597 store locations

ALTOONA — Sheetz, in partnership with Beyond Meat®, announced Monday that it has become the first continental convenience store chain in the United States to make the plant-based available at all 597 of its store locations.

The new Sheetz Beyond Burger® offers customers a protein packed, 100% plant-based meat option that has the same taste and texture of a traditional beef burger, Sheetz said in a press release.

“Sheetz is constantly innovating and adding new menu items to give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7,” said Dan Coffin, Lead Chef and AVP of Culinary Development at Sheetz. “As demand for healthier, diverse protein options increases, we are excited to add the Beyond Burger to our menu in our continual mission to be the ultimate one-stop-shop.

“We are proud to partner with Beyond Meat, the industry leader in plant-based meats, to become the first convenience chain in the continental U.S. to serve a Beyond Burger option.”

The burger can be customized with over 47 options including seven different bread choices, seven different cheese choices, 20 different toppings and 13 different spreads.

“We’re excited to bring the Beyond Burger to all Sheetz locations nationwide in an effort to continue our mission of making plant-based meat accessible to all,” said Tim Smith, Vice President of Sales, Food Service, North America at Beyond Meat. “We’re all about providing options and the launch of the Beyond Burger at Sheetz will provide busy, on-the-go Sheetz customers with a plant-based option that doesn’t sacrifice the meaty taste and texture they crave in a burger.”

The new Sheetz Beyond Burger is now available at all 597 Sheetz locations. Retail price starts at $6.99 and will vary by customization and toppings.