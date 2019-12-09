× Sunday Sitdown: Sue Paterno discusses Happy Valley Cruise and Special Olympics

CENTRE COUNTY – The Happy Valley Cruise is a unique fundraiser that benefits Special Olympics of Pennsylvania and includes a trip with former Penn State Nittany Lions players along with Sue and Jay Paterno. FOX43 was invited to stop at the Paterno household for a Sunday Sitdown interview to discuss the cruise and how the money raised benefits Special Olympics. It departs in March for the second consecutive year and will cruise to Key West, Florida and Cozumel, Mexico. Details can be found at http://happyvalleycruise.com