Tropical Nut and Fruit Co. recalls nut mix due to undeclared soy and tree nut (almonds)

Charlotte headquartered Tropical Nut and Fruit Co. is voluntarily recalling their 25lb box of Truly Good Foods South of the Border nut mix, Lot #29119, best by date 04/15/2020, item # 102340 and UPC # 094184110198 because it contains undeclared soy and tree nut (almonds). People who are allergic to soy or tree nuts run the risk of serious or life threating allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The voluntary recall was initiated after it was discovered that the wrong product was packaged inside the South of the Border box, therefore containing different allergens from what is stated on the label. The mislabeled product was distributed to stores between 10/21/2019 and 12/05/2019.

The mislabeled South of the Border mix was sent to select retail locations of specialty grocer The Fresh Market stores, where it was sold in the bulk bin section. The product was distributed only to retail stores in the following states: NC (excluding Ashville), SC (only Myrtle Beach and Pawley’s Island stores), VA, IN, OH, PA, MA, NY, MD, DE, NJ, CT KY AND IL. No other The Fresh Market locations are impacted.

This product has been removed from The Fresh Market’s shelves, and to date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

If you have purchased the South of the Border nut mix and have food allergy concerns, please return it to the store for a full refund. If you have this product and are concerned about a soy or tree nut allergy, please call Paola Chrisco at (980) 221-4356 M-F, 8am – 5pm Eastern Time Zone or email pchrisco@tropicalfoods.com.

Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration