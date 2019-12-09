× Yacht rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx will perform at the York State Fair next summer

Yacht rock balladeers REO Speedwagon will perform at the 2020 York Fair, along with special guest Styx, the York Fair announced Monday.

The concert will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16. They are available online at yorkstatefair.com or by phone at (717) 848-2596. Ticket prices range from $30-$50. Advance purchase includes admission to the Fair.

Formed in 1967, REO Speedwagon hit it big in 1980, with the explosive album Hi Fidelity, which is certified 10x Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the U.S. Hi Fidelity, which includes REO Speedwagon’s biggest hits, “Keep On Lovin’ You” and “Take It on the Run,” spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the rock album charts.

The band has sold more than 22 million albums in the U.S. and 40 million worldwide.

Styx also rode the soft-rock wave in the 1980’s, with its smash hits “Come Sail Away,” “Babe,” “The Best of Times,” and “Don’t Let It End.” They also found success with harder-edged songs like “Renegade,” “Foolin’ Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” and “Blue Collar Man.”

Formed in 1961 by twin brothers Chuck and John Ponozzo along with original singer Dennis DeYoung, Styx is now comprised of Chuck Ponozzo, Tommy Shaw, James “J.Y.” Young, Todd Zucherman, Lawrence Gowan, and Ricky Phillips. Their shows draw from more than 40 years of smash hits.

The York State Fair is excited to host this night of rock with REO Speedwagon & STYX on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage.