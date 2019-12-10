× Accused double-murderer in Boston dragged from courtroom after threatening prosecutor

BOSTON — The man accused of brutally killing two Boston doctors in their penthouse apartment in 2017 was dragged out of court on Tuesday morning after he threatened the prosecutor.

Bampumim Teixeira, 33, entered the courtroom and began yelling at Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney John Pappas, who has led the prosecution’s double murder case against Teixeira.

“Yo Pappas, you better hope I never get out of jail,” he said.

Teixeira also made other derogatory remarks about Pappas and his wife before he was subdued by court officers.

Teixeira, who had worked as a concierge at the slain anesthesiologists’ building, is accused of fatally stabbing 39-year-old Lina Bolanos and her 48-year-old fiancé, Richard Field, and leaving them in pools of blood in their penthouse. He has pleaded not guilty.

The jury, which began deliberations on Monday, was not present at the time of the outburst.

The judge decided that Teixeira has forfeited his right to be present during proceedings due to the outburst.