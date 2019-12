Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. - A brand new musical off of the classic Christmas toy, "Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical" tours through Hershey Theatre this week.

The new show shows us the lives of Scout Elves and the impact they have on a little girl's life. Powerful and heartwarming enough to make even Ebenezer Scrooge's heart warm, you can see the show at Hershey Theatre from December 10-11. For more information, head to the theatre's website.